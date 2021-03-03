Bangladesh pop singer Jan-E-Alam dies of post-COVID pneumonia
Glitz Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Mar 2021 01:00 AM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2021 01:00 AM BdST
Pop singer Jan-E-Alam, he of “Ekti Gondhomero Laagiya” fame, has died of pneumonia after recovering from coronavirus infection.
The musician, who was popular in the 80s, breathed his last at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University in Dhaka around 9:30pm on Tuesday, said Mazharul Islam, chairman of music label Laser Vision.
He said Alam was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and later tested negative.
But the singer caught pneumonia and was put on life support after his condition worsened on Tuesday, according to Mazharul.
Known as a pop singer, Alam was popular for his numbers that blurred the lines between pop and spiritual folk songs. He was the singer of the famous song “School Khuilachhere Maola”.
His first album “Banomali”, a long play, brought him fame, he had said in an interview.
The number of songs he sang is around 4,000. He also wrote, composed and directed around 3,000 songs.
