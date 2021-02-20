Actor ATM Shamsuzzaman dies at 80

He passed away at his residence in Dhaka's Sutrapur early Saturday, his younger brother Saleh Zaman confirmed.

His namaz-e-janaza will be held after the Zuhr prayers later in the day. He will later be laid to rest next to his son Kamruzzaman Kabir at the Jurain graveyard, according to Saleh.

Shamsuzzaman had been hospitalised with respiratory problems on Wednesday but had returned home two days later.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed condolences over his death.

“Shamsuzzaman’s departure is an irreparable loss to the cultural arena of the country. He will be remembered for his contribution to the development of non-communal consciousness in Bangladesh,” Hamid said.

The actor earned much acclaim for his comedic and antagonistic roles in films since the start of his career in the 1960s.

Shamsuzzaman won the National Film Award six times and was honoured with the Ekushey Padak in 2015.