Actor Soumitra Chattopadhyay tests positive for coronavirus
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Oct 2020 01:29 PM BdST Updated: 06 Oct 2020 01:29 PM BdST
Veteran Indian actor Soumitra Chattopadhyay tested positive for the novel coronavirus, reports India Today.
The actor, 85, has been admitted to Bellevue Nursing Home in Kolkata. His test report came positive on Tuesday morning. He has been ill for the past few days, following which a COVID-19 test was advised, his family said.
Chattopadhyay, a Dada Saheb Phalke winner, had resumed shooting a few days ago. Parambrata Chatterjee, another noted Bengali actor, completed the shooting of “Abhiyan” under the direction of Chattopadhyay. Jisshu Sengupta will be seen playing the role of young Soumitra Chattopadhyay in the film, while Chattopadhyay himself plays his older self in it.
A celebrated Bengali actor, Chattopadhyay is best known for his collaboration with Oscar-winner Satyajit Ray and the Feluda series. Chattopadhyay immortalised the titular role of Feluda in Ray's films.
Apart from that, he was a part of several other works of Ray, including Apu'r Sangshar. Some of his best works include Ashani Sanket, Ghare Baire, Aranyer Din Ratri, Charulata, Shakha Proshakha, Jhinder Bandi, Saat Pake Bandha, and more.
The news of Soumitra Chattopadhyay testing positive has raised concerns within the Bengali film circuit in West Bengal. His colleagues have wished for his speedy recovery.
