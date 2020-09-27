Music composer Emon arrested in a case filed by wife

A Dhaka court sent Emon to jail on Saturday, said Assistant Police Commissioner SM Shamim.

On Sept 20, Hridita Reza filed a case under the Prevention of Oppression Against Women and Children Act 2000 accusing Emon of torturing her for Tk 1 million in dowry. Emon was arrested from his residence in Eskaton Garden on Friday night.

Emon and Hridita tied the knot on Feb 27. Earlier, the media reported that Emon tortured his wife Hridita, a news presenter in a private TV channel.

After his divorce with his first wife Bijori Barkatullah, Emon married dancer Tithi Kabir in 2012.

He was previously arrested in a case filed by Tithi for spreading some indecent photos of her after their divorce.