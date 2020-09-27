Music composer Emon arrested in a case filed by wife
Glitz Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Sep 2020 09:45 AM BdST Updated: 27 Sep 2020 10:13 AM BdST
Police have arrested Shawkat Ali Emon, a National Film Award winning music composer, after his wife accused him of physically torturing her in a case.
A Dhaka court sent Emon to jail on Saturday, said Assistant Police Commissioner SM Shamim.
On Sept 20, Hridita Reza filed a case under the Prevention of Oppression Against Women and Children Act 2000 accusing Emon of torturing her for Tk 1 million in dowry. Emon was arrested from his residence in Eskaton Garden on Friday night.
Emon and Hridita tied the knot on Feb 27. Earlier, the media reported that Emon tortured his wife Hridita, a news presenter in a private TV channel.
After his divorce with his first wife Bijori Barkatullah, Emon married dancer Tithi Kabir in 2012.
He was previously arrested in a case filed by Tithi for spreading some indecent photos of her after their divorce.
- Top Bollywood actors summoned in drug probe
- ‘Father of the Bride,’ the pandemic and me
- Gillian Flynn takes her paranoia to television
- Emmy show reinvents itself
- Jim Carrey to play Joe Biden on SNL
- Queen strips Weinstein of his British honour
- Films hit festivals trying to create buzz without a crowd
- The return of the video game console wars
Most Read
- Top Bollywood actors receive summons in Indian drug probe
- Woman raped during visit to Sylhet’s MC College with husband
- Govt promotes 98 officials to additional secretaries
- Catkin fields on Dhaka's outskirts pull visitors
- Bangladesh reports 1,106 new virus cases, another 36 die
- COVID-19 vaccine is a ‘global public good’, Hasina tells UNGA
- DMP to fire 26 policemen who failed dope tests
- Four US states including Wisconsin report record one-day increases in COVID-19 cases
- Modi pledges to use India vaccine-production capacity to help 'all humanity'
- Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine produces strong immune response in early trial