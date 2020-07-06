Andrew Kishore, celebrated playback singer, dies at 64

He passed away at his sister's residence in Rajshahi on Monday evening, State Minister of Cultural Affairs KM Khalid confirmed.

Andrew Kishore was born in Rajshahi in 1955. Since childhood, he was keen on pursuing a career in music and began taking lessons from Abdul Aziz Bachchu, who later became the chief music director of Rajshahi Betar.

He had rendered more than 15,000 songs in movies, earning him the moniker of ‘playback king’ in the Bangla film industry.

Kishore made his debut as a playback singer with the song ‘Ochinpurer Rajkumari Nei Je Tar Keu’ in the movie “Mail Train”. An eight-time winner of the National Film Award for his outstanding contribution to the music industry, Kishore also earned recognition for his work in Urdu and Hindi films.

The singer also ran a production house that used to produce television dramas and commercials.

He leaves behind his wife Lipika Andrew and their two children.

His songs -- ‘Jiboner Golpo Achhe Baki Olpo’, ‘Dak Diyachhen Doyal Amare’, ‘Haire Manush Rongin Fanush’, ‘Amar Shara Deho Kheyo Go Mati’, ‘Amar Buker Moddhe Khane’, ‘Amar Babar Mukhe Prothom Jedin Shunechilam Gan’, ‘Bhengeche Pinjor Meleche Dana’, ‘Shobai To Bhalobasha Chae’, and many others -- will linger in the hearts of his fans.