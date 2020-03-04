Home > Entertainment

CRI’s Young Bangla kicks off Joy Bangla concert registration before 100 Years of Mujib

Published: 04 Mar 2020 03:48 AM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2020 03:48 AM BdST

The registration for Joy Bangla concert has begun online with 100 Years of Mujib being the focus of the event this year.

Young Bangla, the youth group of the ruling Awami League’s research wing Centre for Research and Information or CRI, is organising the concert at the Army Stadium in Dhaka for the sixth year on Mar 7.

The organisation holds the concert every year on the day marking Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s historic address to a rally at the Racecourse Ground, now the Suhrawardy Udyan, calling for the Liberation War in 1971.

It also comes 10 days before Bangabandhu’s birth anniversary, which is the centenary this year.

This year’s performers will include F Minor, Vikings, AvoidRafa, Cryptic Fate, Lalon, Shunyo, Arbovirus, Chirkut, Nemesis, Fuad and Friends, and Minar Rahman.

Besides their own numbers, they will also sing songs aired by Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra during the Liberation War. Holographic shows on Bangabandhu will also be held.

REGISTRATION PROCESS

The CRI said in a statement on Tuesday that the participants must mention their Mujib Year’s resolutions while registering online.

After registering at - http://ticket.youngbangla.org/   - they will be provided with e-tickets.

For registration, the participants will require their passport-sized photos and images of their ID cards with photos.  Besides NIDs, ID cards of their educational institutions, passports, and driving licences will also be accepted. Names and other details must match their NIDs.

After filling in the forms correctly, the participants will get the e-tickets by clicking “Submit and Get Free Ticket”.

The registration process will stop automatically once the limited seats are booked.

The participants will need to show coloured and printed copies of the e-tickets with barcode, QR Code and photos. They will also need to bring along their ID cards used for the registration.

Smoking or drinking alcohol or other banned products will be prohibited inside the venue. The visitors will be able to get out and given the option of re-entry. Large bags won’t be allowed.

No food and water from outside will be allowed. Drinking water will be there for free on the ground. Soft drinks and food will be available at a food court.

Mobile power banks and earphones will not be allowed.

There will be no space for parking.

