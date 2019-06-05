Home > Entertainment

Bangladeshi movie star Anju Ghosh joins Modi’s BJP in West Bengal

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Jun 2019 11:35 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jun 2019 11:41 PM BdST

Bangladeshi film actress Anju Ghosh has joined Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP, in West Bengal.   
Related Stories

It comes about two months after Bangladeshi actors’ presence in Indian election campaign raised questions.

The actress, who played ‘Josna’ in the 1989 blockbuster ‘Beder Meye Josna’, said to be the highest grossing film in Dhallywood, has been living in West Bengal for a long time.

West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh handed a party flag to her at the state BJP headquarters in Kolkata on Wednesday, according to The Indian Express newspaper.

“Today popular film actress Anju Ghosh is joining our party. She has been wanting to join BJP for a long time. Today we have got the real Beder Meye Josna and we are happy to have her in our party,” Dilip was quoted as saying in the report.

The BJP's West Bengal chapter also broadcast the event live on Facebook.

The actress said she was happy to be a member of the BJP, according to the newspaper.

The 63-year-old, who has not starred in any film for quite a long time, is living in Salt Lake, The Indian Express said.

ANI news agency said the Bangladeshi actress declined comment when she was asked about her present citizenship.

After receiving lifetime membership from Bangladesh Film Artiste Association at an event in Dhaka in September last year, Anju said she would return to Bangladesh.

“I must return. Because I am hearing good news as well as news about bad condition of the industry,” she had said at the awards ceremony.

In April as India’s election was building up, a major political row started when Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed joined the election campaign of a candidate of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress.

Facing huge criticism from politicians and actions by authorities, Ferdous apologised for “inadvertently” joining the campaign.

India had cancelled his visa and blacklisted him for joining election campaign in the country despite being a foreign national.

The rivals of Mamata party, especially the BJP, criticised Ferdous sharply after videos and photos of him in the campaign emerged.

Print Friendly and PDF

ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v New Zealand - The Oval, London, Britain - June 5, 2019 New Zealand's Tom Latham celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan Action Images via Reuters
Tigers make 244
India beat South Africa
Tigers unchanged for New Zealand
Tigers gelled after
mosque attack: Coach

More stories

Femina Miss India's selection draws flak

Actor Kit Harrington arrives for the world premiere of the television fantasy drama ''Game of Thrones'' series 5, at The Tower of London, March 18, 2015. Reuters

Stressed Jon Snow getting treatment

Director Bong Joon-ho, Palme d'Or award winner for his film

‘Parasite’ wins Palme d'Or at Cannes

Cast member Rihanna poses for pictures as she arrives for the European premiere of Ocean's 8 in London, Britain Jun 13, 2018. REUTERS

Rihanna launches new fashion brand

Singer Khalid Hossain dies

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. FILE PHOTO: Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - Camp: Notes on Fashion- Arrivals - New York City, US – May 6, 2019. Reuters

Kim Kardashian names 4th child

Ascenso MX Final - Second Leg - Atletico San Luis v Dorados, Alfonso Lastras Stadium, San Luis Potosi, Mexico - May 5, 2019 Dorados coach Diego Armando Maradona before the match REUTERS

New Maradona film premieres at Cannes

Egyptian-born comedian Ahmed Ahmed. Photo via Wikipedia

Comic faces police over joke

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.