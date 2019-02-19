Home > Entertainment

Muhammad Khasru, pioneer of film society movement, dies in Dhaka

  Glitz Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Feb 2019 03:36 PM BdST Updated: 19 Feb 2019 03:36 PM BdST

Muhammad Khasru, who pioneered the film society movement in Bangladesh, has passed away.

He had contributed to the movement spanning over five decades by playing many roles including writer, editor and organiser.

Khasru was more than 70 years of age and had been suffering from heart and lung conditions.

He died at Dhaka’s BIRDEM Hospital at 1pm Tuesday, Belayet Hossain Mamun, president of Moviyana Film Society, told bdnews24.com.    

 

More to follow

 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Film activist Muhammad Khasru dies 

Mexican actor Yalitza Aparicio, who is nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress for

Actor apologises for racial slur against ‘Roma’ actress

Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, former first lady Michelle Obama and Jada Pinkett Smith. 61st Grammy Awards - Show - Los Angeles, California, US, February 10, 2019. Reuters

Michelle Obama stuns Grammys audience

Kacey Musgraves wins Album Of The Year for

Musgraves, 'This is America' take top Grammys

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh pose during a photocall to promote the movie Gully Boy at the 69th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, Feb 9, 2019. REUTERS

Bollywood movie highlights India's hip-hope scene

FILE PHOTO: Veteran British actor Albert Finney holds up his BAFTA award at the British Academy Film Awards in London Feb 25, 2001. Finney won the Academy Fellowship award for lifetime achievement. The star-studded event is Britain's equivalent of the Oscars. REUTERS//File Photo

Actor Albert Finney dies at 82

Iranian film show begins in Dhaka

‘Modhu Hoi Hoi’ - the composer comes out

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.