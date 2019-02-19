Muhammad Khasru, pioneer of film society movement, dies in Dhaka
Glitz Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Feb 2019 03:36 PM BdST Updated: 19 Feb 2019 03:36 PM BdST
Muhammad Khasru, who pioneered the film society movement in Bangladesh, has passed away.
He had contributed to the movement spanning over five decades by playing many roles including writer, editor and organiser.
Khasru was more than 70 years of age and had been suffering from heart and lung conditions.
He died at Dhaka’s BIRDEM Hospital at 1pm Tuesday, Belayet Hossain Mamun, president of Moviyana Film Society, told bdnews24.com.
More to follow
WARNING:
