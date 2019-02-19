Bangladesh police quiz YouTuber Salman Muqtadir over controversial video
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Feb 2019 11:53 PM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2019 12:14 AM BdST
Police have interrogated YouTuber Salman Muqtadir, who has drawn a minister’s attention after releasing a controversial music video.
The young entertainer was summoned to the Detective Branch office on Dhaka’s Minto Road where he was quizzed on Tuesday afternoon.
“Salman Muqtadir was called today. He was interrogated for around one and a half hours,” said ASM Al Kibria, an Additional Deputy Commissioner of police’s Counterterrorism, Transnational Crime and Cyber Security unit.
He declined commenting on why the YouTuber was quizzed.
It comes a day after Post, Telecommunication and IT Minister Mustafa Jabbar in a Facebook post inquired about Salman.
“Can someone tell me what the condition of Salman Muqtadir is today?” the minister wrote.
When speculations went rife that police detained Salman, bdnews24.com tried to contact him, but he was unavailable on phone.
He wrote on Facebook around 8pm that he was not arrested but removed the post later.
Finally when bdnews24.com reached him on phone, he said he himself contacted police to know about Bangladesh’s YouTube content regulations on hearing “different things” about himself in past few days.
“Police were not rude to me,” he said about the “meeting” at the DB office.
Salman, a popular YouTuber in Bangladesh, has over 1 million subscribers to his channel and around 1.6 million followers on Facebook.
Many are critical of his “Obhodro Prem” alleging it is vulgar.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Muhammad Khasru, pioneer of film society movement, dies in Dhaka
- Mexican actor apologises for racial slur against ‘Roma’ actress
- Michelle Obama stuns Grammys audience with surprise appearance
- 'This is America' wins big at Grammys, Musgraves takes best album
- Bollywood movie premiering in Berlin puts spotlight on India's hip-hop scene
- Albert Finney, ‘angry young man’ who became a Hollywood star, dies at 82
- Iranian film show, photo exhibition begin in Dhaka marking Islamic revolution
- British actor Albert Finney, five-time Oscar nominee, dies aged 82
- From obscurity, uncredited composer of ‘Modhu Hoi Hoi’ bursts into public view
- China’s film industry finally joins the space race
Most Read
- UAE keen to invest in Bangladesh, consider taking in more manpower: Official
- Why Bodi, Shajahan heading efforts to stop yaba peddling, road accidents? MP asks
- HC orders removal of book on Bangladesh Bank for ‘distorting history’
- Gas outage to hit half of Dhaka again on Tuesday
- Awami League MP Tahzeeb Siddique’s firm on Dhaleshwari River encroachers’ list
- Muhammad Khasru, pioneer of film society movement, dies in Dhaka
- A troubling link for South Asians
- Pakistan PM urges talks on Kashmir blast, warns India against attack
- Two teenagers arrested over rape of 65-year-old woman in Rajshahi
- Thousands of villagers become voters of Patuakhali town, without any knowledge