Shahriar Kabir’s documentary on Sufism adds ‘another pillar’ to Bangladesh-Turkey relations
Published: 04 Feb 2019 09:24 PM BdST Updated: 04 Feb 2019 09:24 PM BdST
A documentary on Sufism directed by Shahriar Kabir, the president of the Forum for Secular Bangladesh and Trial of War Criminals of 1971, has been premiered in Dhaka.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam formally released the documentary titled ‘Mithat’s Dream’ at Shilpakala Academy on Monday.
Acting Deputy High Commissioner of the Turkish embassy Enis Faruk Erdem thanked Kabir for the documentary and said this would “add another pillar to the brotherly and friendly relations between Bangladesh and Turkey”.
The documentary is based on the story of a young ‘Dervish of Konya’, a Turkish city where mystic poet Jalaluddin Rumi died. The documentary is on Rumi’s influence which transcends national borders and ethnic divisions.
His poems have been widely translated into many of the world's languages. He is popular in the United States also, said Turkish Sufi researcher Tarik Gunersel.
The state minister said Rumi’s work is relevant in today’s world when "we see many divides and the manifestation of extreme religious views instigated by mis-political interest".
