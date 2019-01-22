Home > Entertainment

Musician Ahmed Imtiaz Bulbul dies

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Jan 2019 09:16 AM BdST Updated: 22 Jan 2019 09:34 AM BdST

Leading musician Ahmed Imtiaz Bulbul, who was a freedom fighter too, has died at the age of 63.

Bulbul suffered a heart attack at his residence at Aftabnagar in the capital on Tuesday and was taken to the hospital where the doctors on duty declared him dead, said lyricist Kabir Bakul.

The musician had been honoured with the prestigious Ekushey Padak.

He suffered from heart diseases for long and went through a surgery at the National Heart Institute for artery blockage last year.

Bulbul will be fondly remembered for the timeless tunes he gave to songs like ‘Shob Kota Janala Khule Dao Na’, ‘O Majhi Nao Chaira De’ and “Sundor Suborno Tarunno Labonyo’.  

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Ahmed Imtiaz Bulbul dies

FILE PHOTO: US vocalist, songwriter and producer R Kelly performs on the final day of the St Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival at Pigeon Island National Landmark, in St Lucia, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva/File Photo

Sony drops R Kelly after abuse uproar

Actor Tanvir Hassan found dead

Soumitra recites Bangladeshi poet’s poems

Moushumi denies BNP ties

File Photo: Actor Kit Harrington arrives for the world premiere of the television fantasy drama ''Game of Thrones'' series 5, at The Tower of London, March 18, 2015. Reuters

Jon Snow, death take centre stage in GOT

Cinema has to think differently: Norwegian director

File Photo: Cast member Margot Robbie poses at the premiere of

Margot Robbie to play Barbie

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.