Musician Ahmed Imtiaz Bulbul dies

Bulbul suffered a heart attack at his residence at Aftabnagar in the capital on Tuesday and was taken to the hospital where the doctors on duty declared him dead, said lyricist Kabir Bakul.

The musician had been honoured with the prestigious Ekushey Padak.

He suffered from heart diseases for long and went through a surgery at the National Heart Institute for artery blockage last year.



Bulbul will be fondly remembered for the timeless tunes he gave to songs like ‘Shob Kota Janala Khule Dao Na’, ‘O Majhi Nao Chaira De’ and “Sundor Suborno Tarunno Labonyo’.

