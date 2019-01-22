Musician Ahmed Imtiaz Bulbul dies
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jan 2019 09:16 AM BdST Updated: 22 Jan 2019 09:34 AM BdST
Leading musician Ahmed Imtiaz Bulbul, who was a freedom fighter too, has died at the age of 63.
Bulbul suffered a heart attack at his residence at Aftabnagar in the capital on Tuesday and was taken to the hospital where the doctors on duty declared him dead, said lyricist Kabir Bakul.
The musician had been honoured with the prestigious Ekushey Padak.
He suffered from heart diseases for long and went through a surgery at the National Heart Institute for artery blockage last year.
Bulbul will be fondly remembered for the timeless tunes he gave to songs like ‘Shob Kota Janala Khule Dao Na’, ‘O Majhi Nao Chaira De’ and “Sundor Suborno Tarunno Labonyo’.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Musician Ahmed Imtiaz Bulbul dies at 62
- Sony's RCA parts ways with R Kelly after abuse uproar
- Soumitra Chatterjee recites Bangladeshi poet Masud Karim’s poems
- Actor Tanvir Hasan found dead in Dhaka’s Uttara
- Actress Moushumi denies BNP ties as her photo with Tarique goes viral
- Jon Snow - and death - take centre stage in Game of Thrones trailer
- Bollywood filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani accused of sexual assault
- Cinema needs to think differently in digital era: Norwegian Director Tvedt says in Dhaka
- Margot Robbie to play Barbie in doll's first live-action film
- ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ wins best drama, 'Green Book' best comedy in Golden Globes surprises
Most Read
- Water from five companies unsafe to drink: BSTI tells court
- Bangladesh Islamists tied to ruling party demands ban on BPL T20 league
- ATM booth security guard found dead in Dhaka
- Businessman Badal, wife Soma’s assets frozen in corruption probe
- Taliban attack on Afghan security base kills over 100
- Bangladesh regulator launching mobile phone database to stop theft, illegal import
- Former Bangladesh football star Kaiser Hamid arrested over business 'fraud'
- Awami League calls for legal action against Islamist outfit Olama League
- Aug 21 case: Two former IGPs sentenced to jail receive bail
- West questions elections, human rights record to get facilities: Bangladesh FM