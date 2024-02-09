    বাংলা

    Actress Nusraat Faria hospitalised in Dhaka

    In a post on Facebook, the actress said she fell unconscious at her residence but did not mention the nature of her illness

    Actress Nusraat Faria has been admitted to hospital due to a health scare, leaving fans concerned about her wellbeing.

    In a Facebook post on Friday, Faria said that she fell unconscious at her residence in Dhaka around 11:30 pm on Thursday.

    She was later admitted to a private hospital and asked her fans to pray for her speedy recovery.

    However, she did not mention the nature of her illness.

    Faria began her career as a radio jockey at Radio Foorti.

    In 2015, she appeared as the lead actress in the film 'Aashiqui', a joint production of Bangladesh and India. She later starred in several movies in Bangladesh and Kolkata over the years, making her way to stardom.

    Faria has recently played the role of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the movie ‘Mujib: The Making of a Nation', which was released last year.

