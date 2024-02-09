Actress Nusraat Faria hospitalised in Dhaka

Actress Nusraat Faria has been admitted to hospital due to a health scare, leaving fans concerned about her wellbeing.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Faria said that she fell unconscious at her residence in Dhaka around 11:30 pm on Thursday.

She was later admitted to a private hospital and asked her fans to pray for her speedy recovery.

However, she did not mention the nature of her illness.

Faria began her career as a radio jockey at Radio Foorti.