The turnout, however, was 760,653 or 25.3 percent, lower than even the 29 percent in the South. Dhaka North has more than 3 million voters.

The ruling Awami League candidate got 447,211 votes while Tabith secured 264,161 ballots, Returning Officer Md Abul Kasem announced at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Agricultural University around 2:45am on Sunday after the daylong voting on Saturday.