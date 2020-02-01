How to vote in Dhaka city elections

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Feb 2020 04:10 AM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2020 04:17 AM BdST

Carrying national ID card is not a must for voting in the elections to the two city corporations in Dhaka, but doing so will help voters avoid complexities, officials say.

First of all, a voter has to find out their number and the name of the designated polling station.

On arrival at the polling centre, the voter will have to check a list to find out the designated polling booth.

IDENTIFICATION

The voter’s identity will be confirmed first in the presence of the presiding officer. The voters may have to queue for identification.

For identification, assistant presiding officers will use the voters’ smart NID cards, or the 10-digit smart NID card number, or the laminated NID card number of 13 or 17 digits, or the voter number.

The officials will check the finger print for confirmation of identity. Once confirmed, a tick mark will be given next to the voter’s name and they will be marked on a finger with ink.  

The voter will then be allowed to cast the vote.

VOTING

At a covered place, the voter will cast the votes on electronic ballots issued by the presiding officer for the posts of mayor and councillor and the councillor reserved for women.

The ballots look like tablet PCs with buttons.

There will be names of the candidates and their symbols on the electronic ballots. A white button will be there next to each candidate.

Pressing the white button next to the chosen candidate will be considered as “Select”.

To validate the vote, the voter will then press the green “Confirm” button.

The voter will be given maximum two chances to change decision after pressing the white button. The third push on the white button will be counted as “Select” in that case.

In case a wrong white button is pressed, the voter can cancel the move by pressing a red “Cancel” button.

Pressing the “Cancel” button twice will mean the voter does not want to vote for that post.

A voter’s decisions will be counted only after confirming the votes on all three ballot units.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Test for EC, govt as Dhaka going to polls

Govt to embassies: Don’t field Bangladeshi observers

Polling centres will be safe: CEC

Joy sees huge AL win in Dhaka polls

Bangladeshi foreign observers!

Mirpur's 60 Feet Road is awash with campaign posters ahead of the Dhaka city elections. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

AL questions foreigners’ role

BNP sees AL plot in polling station watch

The Election Commission organised a demonstration of EVMs at Purana Paltan College on Tuesday ahead of the polls to the Dhaka North and South City Corporations. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Five ways to get voter number, polling station

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.