Five ways to know voter number, polling station in Dhaka city elections

There are five ways to know the voter number and polling station’s name, according to Squadron Leader Kazi Ashikuzzaman, the officer-in-charge of planning and communication at the electronic voting machine or EVM project of the Election Commission.

SMS

Type ‘PC<Space> NID number’ and text to 105 to get the voter number and name of polling station in reply.

APP

The commission has launched a mobile phone app for the voters to get the polling station that can be downloaded from this link - https://services.nidw.gov.bd/resources/forms/PollingCenter.apk

Necessary instructions are available there.

WEBSITE

The citizens can get the voter number and name of polling station on the website of the EC’s NID wing at - https://services.nidw.gov.bd/voter_center

PHONE

Voter number and name of polling station can also be had by dialling 105 between 8am and 8pm.

QR CODE

The citizens can get the voter number and name of polling station by scanning the QR Codes below:





Ashikuzzaman said separate booths have also been designated for the voters and information on the booths will be available at the polling stations.

Around 5.5 million voters are registered under the two city corporations.

The Election Commission has prepared EVMs for 2,468 polling stations in the two parts of capital.

The voting will be held from 8am to 4pm without break.



Read the Story in Bangla: ঢাকা সিটি ভোট: যেভাবে জানবেন কেন্দ্রের নাম ও ভোটার নম্বর