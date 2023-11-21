School students, teachers demonstrate in Dhaka for safety amid political violence

Tasmia Tania, along with her fellow students and teachers from Tejgaon Model High School, formed a human chain at Dhaka’s Farmgate to express their concern about how political unrest affects their academic activities.

Tasmia shared her fears about going to school during these turbulent times.

"I'm scared to go to school because of the violence and incidents of buses being set on fire. We want a peaceful and conducive learning atmosphere," she said.

Teachers and students from 15 schools, including Tasmia's, participated in similar human-chain demonstrations across the capital on Tuesday afternoon.