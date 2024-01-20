'Streamless' learning: How are ninth graders faring under Bangladesh's new curriculum?

Bangladesh's education system has undergone a major transformation with ninth graders now entering their new classes without being segregated into traditional streams – science, arts, and business studies.

The shift aligns with the new curriculum's aim to eliminate subject divisions at this level. Consequently, students will no longer have to choose a specific stream upon their admission to colleges.

While some parents have expressed concerns about the new approach, students have indicated a preference for the revised curriculum, which encourages collaborative learning through group assignments.

The National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) believes that the new system will better equip students to adapt to life's changes.

However, critics of the new curriculum argue that it may result in reduced focus on science, potentially leaving students less prepared for higher secondary education.

Concerns have also been raised about the abolition of grading and the feasibility of implementing the new curriculum in rural schools, leading to fears of increasing educational inequality.

This has prompted the formation of the 'Sammilito Shikkha Andolan' campaign, which opposes these changes.