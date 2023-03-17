Shining example: Solar power boosts struggling Tunisian school

But now solar water heaters ensure hot water for showers and solar panels produce enough electricity not only to power the school and three others nearby but to feed the national grid, providing a small income toward paying other school costs.

Lotfi Hamadi, a Tunisian entrepreneur who helped fund the renewable energy installations, hopes they can be expanded to more schools, making them more efficient to run and more conducive to learning - and curbing the country's precipitous dropout rate.

"I hope the successful experience of this school as a social enterprise can help save the deteriorating public school sector across Tunisia," the 46-year-old said in an interview.

Hamadi, the founder of 'Wallah (Swear to God) We Can', a non-profit organisation, grew up in France and moved to Canada but returned to Tunisia after the late President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali was ousted in a 2011 revolution.

Aware of the problems at the school in Makthar - in the governorate of Siliana - Hamadi began raising funds from corporate donors to help aiming to ease the kind of problems that have led about 526,000 students to drop out of school over the last five years, about 22% of the student population.

With 100,000 Tunisian dinars ($32,250), he bought 50 solar water heaters and photovoltaic panels capable of producing 45,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of power, four times as much as the school needs to operate.

While some of the excess is provided free to other nearby schools, a minority is sold to Tunisia's national power grid, generating about 6,000 dinars ($1,915) a year in income, which has been used to cut school debts and fund other costs.

The project fits into a drive by Tunisia's government to reach at least 4,000 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy by 2030 - both solar and wind - covering 35% of the country's electricity, as it seeks to cut its natural gas imports.

Tunisia has in recent years invested hundreds of millions of dollars in renewables projects from solar plants to wind farms, and its officials have met with global financing institutions such as the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation to present the country's strategy and investment prospects.

However, renewable energy currently makes up 3% of Tunisia's energy mix, according to the government, and some analysts are skeptical that the country will be able to hit its 2030 target.

"Red tape, political instability and cabinet reshuffles have been hindering Tunisia's plans to carry out renewable energy projects and boost production," said Abdessalem El Khazen, a renewable energy consultant based in Tunis.