Centre secretary sacked over providing wrong questions set for SSC exams

The Dhaka education board has relieved Md Akteruzzaman, centre secretary of a school in Dhaka, of his duties after he provided the students with the wrong set of SSC questions for physics, history of Bangladesh and world civilisation exams.

The board sent an order on Sunday saying that the centre chief of Madartek Abdul Aziz Higher Secondary School supplied the students with set No. 2 instead of No. 4 for the exams on Saturday

The “irresponsible action” is in breach of the rules of conducting exams and is a punishable offence, it added.