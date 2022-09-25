    বাংলা

    Centre secretary sacked over providing wrong questions set for SSC exams

    The education board says such action breached the code of conducting exams and is a punishable offence

    The Dhaka education board has relieved Md Akteruzzaman, centre secretary of a school in Dhaka, of his duties after he provided the students with the wrong set of SSC questions for physics, history of Bangladesh and world civilisation exams.

    The board sent an order on Sunday saying that the centre chief of Madartek Abdul Aziz Higher Secondary School supplied the students with set No. 2 instead of No. 4 for the exams on Saturday

    The “irresponsible action” is in breach of the rules of conducting exams and is a punishable offence, it added.

    Golam Mostafa Bhuiyan, the assistant headmaster of the school, replaced Akteruzzaman as centre secretary.

    Md Abul Bashar, the exam controller of Dhaka education board, said: “Exams in all centres in Dhaka, apart from this one, were held on set No. 4 that day. The centre secretary has been sacked for neglecting his duty.”

    He added that the answer sheets from the centre will be “evaluated separately” to keep the students out of harm’s way.

