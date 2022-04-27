Govt announces schedule for 2022 SSC exams

The written assessments will be held from 10 am to 12 pm, according to the schedule published on the websites of education boards on Wednesday.

This year's exams will kick off with the Bangla first paper on Jun 19 followed by the Bangla second paper on Jun 20.

Students will sit for the English first paper on Jun 22 and the second paper on Jun 25. The Mathematics exam will be held on Jun 27.

The written exams for Home Science and Agriculture Studies, Music, Arabic, Sanskrit, Pali, Physical Education and Sports, and Arts and Crafts will take place on Jun 28.

Physics, History of Bangladesh and World Civilisation, and Finance and Banking exams are scheduled on Jun 30, followed by Chemistry, Civics and Citizenship and Business Entrepreneurship on Jul 2, Geography and Environment on Jul 3, Higher Mathematics on Jul 4, Accounting on Jul 5 and Biology and Economics on Jul 6.

Practical examinations will be held from Jul 13 to Jul 19.

The pandemic has forced the government to depart from the usual schedule for the exams. Typically, the SSC exams take place in February and the HSC in April.

The exams were held in November and December last year following the resumption of in-person classes. The syllabi were shortened while the tests were held on three elective subjects only.

This year's SSC exams will also be held on an abridged syllabus.

Religion and Moral Education, Information and Communication Technology, Bangladesh and Global Studies, and Science will not be included in the curriculum. Students will be given a grade on these subjects through subject mapping.