Home > Education

Bangladesh reduces secondary, higher secondary classes by 6 days to Apr 20 in Ramadan

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Apr 2022 06:32 PM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2022 06:32 PM BdST

The Ministry of Education has decided to run classes in secondary and higher secondary schools in Ramadan until Apr 20 instead of Apr 26, as previously announced.

“The decision was made taking the traffic logjam into account,” the ministry’s spokesman MA Khayer said after a meeting on Monday.

In a directive on Mar 28, the ministry asked all institutions to continue classes until Apr 26 to make up for the pandemic-induced long closure.

But a portion of the students and parents were discontent with the previous decision amid the Islamic holy month of fasting.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories