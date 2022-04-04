Bangladesh reduces secondary, higher secondary classes by 6 days to Apr 20 in Ramadan
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Apr 2022 06:32 PM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2022 06:32 PM BdST
The Ministry of Education has decided to run classes in secondary and higher secondary schools in Ramadan until Apr 20 instead of Apr 26, as previously announced.
“The decision was made taking the traffic logjam into account,” the ministry’s spokesman MA Khayer said after a meeting on Monday.
In a directive on Mar 28, the ministry asked all institutions to continue classes until Apr 26 to make up for the pandemic-induced long closure.
But a portion of the students and parents were discontent with the previous decision amid the Islamic holy month of fasting.
More stories
- Secondary, higher secondary classes until Apr 20
- Bill passed for Pirojpur university
- 'Blended education' policy in the works: Dipu Moni
- Bill passed for Pirojpur university
- Regular school hours after two years
- Regular classes in schools, colleges to resume Mar 15
- In-person classes at preschools from Mar 15
- Regular classes at secondary schools soon: Dipu Moni
Recent Stories
- Bangladesh reduces secondary, higher secondary classes by 6 days to Apr 20 in Ramadan
- Parliament passes bill to set up science and technology university in Pirojpur
- Bangladesh to introduce 'blended education' policy to avert learning gaps in future
- Schools, colleges return to regular routine after two years
- Bangladesh secondary schools, colleges to resume regular classes on Mar 15: education minister
- Twice a week: Bangladesh to resume in-person classes for preschoolers on Mar 15
Opinion
Most Read
- Glitch at Bibiyana gas field hits supply to Dhaka, disrupting Ramadan cooking
- Ramadan moon sighted, Muslims in Bangladesh to begin fasting on Sunday
- Fresh turmoil for Pakistan as PM Khan dodges ouster, opposition vows fight
- Police take constable into custody for harassing a college teacher
- Police unable to identify harasser who targeted Dhaka teacher for wearing an adornment on forehead
- Ukraine is the first real World War
- Six dead, ten injured, in early morning shooting in downtown Sacramento
- Sri Lanka's president drops brother as finance minister in crisis shake-up
- In Ukraine’s Bucha, Russian forces faced a ‘harsh awakening’
- Police constable suspended for ‘harassing’ college teacher in Dhaka