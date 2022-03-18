Bangladesh to introduce 'blended education' policy to avert learning gaps in future

The new 'blended education' system will combine traditional classroom-based teaching with remote learning, she said after inaugurating an ICU unit at Chandpur General Hospital on Friday.

Bangladesh shut down schools and educational institutions after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. It forced schools to hold classes online while the government also broadcast lessons on TV and radio.

However, the move failed to bridge the learning gap caused by the pandemic due to various obstacles.

Now that regular classes have resumed in all schools and colleges, the government is working to lay the groundwork for the blended education system in order to minimise any disruption to education in future.

The education minister had previously said the draft policy framework would be handed over to the prime minister on Mar 26. However, she also stressed the need to create the necessary infrastructure and train teachers for its effective implementation.