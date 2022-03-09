Home > Education

Twice a week: Bangladesh to resume in-person classes for preschoolers on Mar 15

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Mar 2022 05:54 PM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2022 05:54 PM BdST

Pre-primary schools will return to in-person classes from Mar 15 after a nearly two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Initially classes will be held twice a week – on Sunday and Tuesday.

The decision was taken at a meeting at the Secretariat chaired by Md Zakir Hossain, state minister for primary and mass education, on Sunday, said Mahbubur Rahman Tuhin, a spokesman for the ministry.

Previously, the Directorate of Primary Education had said in-person classes would resume for preschools on Mar 20.

The government closed educational institutions in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools and colleges were subsequently reopened in two stages, but pre-primary classrooms remained shuttered.

Many educational institutions have been holding online classes to allow students to continue their studies.

