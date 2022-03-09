Twice a week: Bangladesh to resume in-person classes for preschoolers on Mar 15

Initially classes will be held twice a week – on Sunday and Tuesday.

The decision was taken at a meeting at the Secretariat chaired by Md Zakir Hossain, state minister for primary and mass education, on Sunday, said Mahbubur Rahman Tuhin, a spokesman for the ministry.

Previously, the Directorate of Primary Education had said in-person classes would resume for preschools on Mar 20.

The government closed educational institutions in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools and colleges were subsequently reopened in two stages, but pre-primary classrooms remained shuttered.

Many educational institutions have been holding online classes to allow students to continue their studies.