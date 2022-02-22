Bangladesh reopens educational institutions as COVID cases fall

Classes resumed in secondary, higher secondary and higher education institutions in the first phase of reopening on Tuesday. Only those who received at least two doses of the coronavirus vaccine were allowed to attend classes. Primary schools will be reopened in early March.

In the morning, students with vaccination cards in hand were seen entering Rayer Bazar High School. They lined up outside the gate, where temperatures were checked before they were allowed in.

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education previously issued a 20-point list of instructions for the commencement of in-person classes in schools and colleges. All educational institutions have been asked to abide by those instructions.

The government has also lifted restrictions on eating in restaurants and holding public gatherings.

The government announced the closure of educational institutions temporarily on Jan 21, as coronavirus cases rose since December due to the highly-infectious omicron strain.

Initially, schools and colleges were to remain closed until Feb 6, but the date was later pushed back by two more weeks to Feb 21.

The government has since decided to reopen secondary schools at the end of the latest period of pandemic-induced closure amid growing calls from parents and development organisations to resume in-person learning.

After a cabinet meeting on Sunday, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said that the closure of educational institutions will not be extended after Feb 21. However, everyone must wear a mask and follow other rules properly.