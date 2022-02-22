Bangladesh reopens educational institutions as COVID cases fall
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Feb 2022 01:07 PM BdST Updated: 22 Feb 2022 01:07 PM BdST
Bangladesh has begun to reopen educational institutions a month after they were closed as coronavirus cases start to drop.
Classes resumed in secondary, higher secondary and higher education institutions in the first phase of reopening on Tuesday. Only those who received at least two doses of the coronavirus vaccine were allowed to attend classes. Primary schools will be reopened in early March.
In the morning, students with vaccination cards in hand were seen entering Rayer Bazar High School. They lined up outside the gate, where temperatures were checked before they were allowed in.
The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education previously issued a 20-point list of instructions for the commencement of in-person classes in schools and colleges. All educational institutions have been asked to abide by those instructions.
The government has also lifted restrictions on eating in restaurants and holding public gatherings.
The government announced the closure of educational institutions temporarily on Jan 21, as coronavirus cases rose since December due to the highly-infectious omicron strain.
Initially, schools and colleges were to remain closed until Feb 6, but the date was later pushed back by two more weeks to Feb 21.
The government has since decided to reopen secondary schools at the end of the latest period of pandemic-induced closure amid growing calls from parents and development organisations to resume in-person learning.
After a cabinet meeting on Sunday, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said that the closure of educational institutions will not be extended after Feb 21. However, everyone must wear a mask and follow other rules properly.
- Govt reopens educational institutions
- SSC exams in June, HSC in August
- Primary schools reopen on Mar 1
- 2-day weekends in schools from 2023
- Students with two COVID shots can return to class Feb 22
- Expert panel recommends school restart from Feb 22
- Dipu Moni hopes to reopen schools in February
- Is record HSC pass rate a cause for worry?
- Bangladesh reopens educational institutions as COVID cases fall
- SSC exams will be held in June, HSC in August with more revisions to syllabus
- Bangladesh to reopen primary schools on Mar 1
- Bangladesh is introducing two-day weekends to educational institutions from 2023
- Students with two COVID vaccine doses can return to in-person classes Feb 22
- Bangladesh COVID expert panel recommends school restart from Feb 22
Most Read
- Bangladesh is introducing two-day weekends to educational institutions from 2023
- Ali, 65, met Banu, 55, at a housing project in southern Bangladesh. Now they’re tying the knot
- Putin recognises Ukraine rebel regions, sends troops on what Moscow calls peacekeeping mission
- Bangladesh records 1,951 virus cases in a day, 9 deaths
- Noted Bengali music composer Abhijit Banerjee dies at 90
- Tipped-over fuel truck blocks road for a day in Kushtia highway as fears of blast delays removal
- US CDC isn’t publishing large portions of the COVID data it collects
- Why does my body feel tight when I wake up?
- Security service fraudsters swindle millions out of youths
- Pakistani prime minister to fly to Moscow to meet Putin this week