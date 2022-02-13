Home > Education

Dhaka aces out other boards in GPA-5, Jashore leads in pass rate

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Feb 2022 04:49 PM BdST Updated: 13 Feb 2022 04:52 PM BdST

Students in Jashore have shone with the best success rate and their peers in Dhaka have topped the chart of GPA-5 achievers in HSC exams like every year.

In the Higher Secondary Certificate exams, Jashore reported that 98.11 percent of the examinees passed the tests. Chattogram was the worst with a pass rate of 89.39 percent.

As many as 59,233 students in Dhaka bagged the GPA-5, while Sylhet has the lowest number of GPA-5 winners with only 4,731 students scoring it.

More than 19 percent of those who passed the HSC in Dhaka scored GPA-5, while the rate was 7.1 percent in Sylhet.

Education Minister Dipu Moni presented the detailed HSC 2021 results at the International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka on Sunday.

Students achieved a 95.26 percent pass rate in the 2021 HSC and equivalent exams. As many as 189,169 students scored GPA-5.

HSC RESULTS AT A GLANCE

 

2021

 

2020

 

2019

 

Board

Pass rate %

GPA-5

Pass rate %

GPA-5

Pass rate %

GPA-5

Dhaka

96.20

59,233

100

57,926

71.09

18,187

Rajshahi

97.29

32,8000

100

26,568

76.38

6,729

Cumilla

97.49

14,153

100

9,364

77.74

2,375

Jashore

98.11

20,878

100

12,892

75.65

5,312

Chattogram

89.39

13,720

100

12,143

62.19

2,860

Barishal

95.76

9,971

100

5,568

70.65

1,201

Sylhet

94.80

4,731

100

4,242

67.05

1,094

Dinajpur

92.43

15,349

100

14,871

71.78

4,049

Mymensingh

95.71

7,687

100

10,040

 

 

Madrasa

95.49

4,872

100

4,048

86.56

2,243

Technical

92.85

5,775

100

4,145

82.62

3,236

Total

95.26

189,169

100

161,807

73.93

47,286

Close to 1.4 million students from 9,183 institutions took their HSC and equivalent exams on Dec 2 at 2,621 centres under nine education boards, including the madrasa and technical boards. Of the examinees, 189,169 achieved a GPA of 5.0.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories