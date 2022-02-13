Dhaka aces out other boards in GPA-5, Jashore leads in pass rate
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Feb 2022 04:49 PM BdST Updated: 13 Feb 2022 04:52 PM BdST
Students in Jashore have shone with the best success rate and their peers in Dhaka have topped the chart of GPA-5 achievers in HSC exams like every year.
In the Higher Secondary Certificate exams, Jashore reported that 98.11 percent of the examinees passed the tests. Chattogram was the worst with a pass rate of 89.39 percent.
As many as 59,233 students in Dhaka bagged the GPA-5, while Sylhet has the lowest number of GPA-5 winners with only 4,731 students scoring it.
More than 19 percent of those who passed the HSC in Dhaka scored GPA-5, while the rate was 7.1 percent in Sylhet.
Education Minister Dipu Moni presented the detailed HSC 2021 results at the International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka on Sunday.
Students achieved a 95.26 percent pass rate in the 2021 HSC and equivalent exams. As many as 189,169 students scored GPA-5.
HSC RESULTS AT A GLANCE
2021
2020
2019
Board
Pass rate %
GPA-5
Pass rate %
GPA-5
Pass rate %
GPA-5
Dhaka
96.20
59,233
100
57,926
71.09
18,187
Rajshahi
97.29
32,8000
100
26,568
76.38
6,729
Cumilla
97.49
14,153
100
9,364
77.74
2,375
Jashore
98.11
20,878
100
12,892
75.65
5,312
Chattogram
89.39
13,720
100
12,143
62.19
2,860
Barishal
95.76
9,971
100
5,568
70.65
1,201
Sylhet
94.80
4,731
100
4,242
67.05
1,094
Dinajpur
92.43
15,349
100
14,871
71.78
4,049
Mymensingh
95.71
7,687
100
10,040
Madrasa
95.49
4,872
100
4,048
86.56
2,243
Technical
92.85
5,775
100
4,145
82.62
3,236
Total
95.26
189,169
100
161,807
73.93
47,286
Close to 1.4 million students from 9,183 institutions took their HSC and equivalent exams on Dec 2 at 2,621 centres under nine education boards, including the madrasa and technical boards. Of the examinees, 189,169 achieved a GPA of 5.0.
