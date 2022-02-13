Dhaka aces out other boards in GPA-5, Jashore leads in pass rate

In the Higher Secondary Certificate exams, Jashore reported that 98.11 percent of the examinees passed the tests. Chattogram was the worst with a pass rate of 89.39 percent.

As many as 59,233 students in Dhaka bagged the GPA-5, while Sylhet has the lowest number of GPA-5 winners with only 4,731 students scoring it.

More than 19 percent of those who passed the HSC in Dhaka scored GPA-5, while the rate was 7.1 percent in Sylhet.

Education Minister Dipu Moni presented the detailed HSC 2021 results at the International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka on Sunday.

Students achieved a 95.26 percent pass rate in the 2021 HSC and equivalent exams. As many as 189,169 students scored GPA-5.

HSC RESULTS AT A GLANCE

2021 2020 2019 Board Pass rate % GPA-5 Pass rate % GPA-5 Pass rate % GPA-5 Dhaka 96.20 59,233 100 57,926 71.09 18,187 Rajshahi 97.29 32,8000 100 26,568 76.38 6,729 Cumilla 97.49 14,153 100 9,364 77.74 2,375 Jashore 98.11 20,878 100 12,892 75.65 5,312 Chattogram 89.39 13,720 100 12,143 62.19 2,860 Barishal 95.76 9,971 100 5,568 70.65 1,201 Sylhet 94.80 4,731 100 4,242 67.05 1,094 Dinajpur 92.43 15,349 100 14,871 71.78 4,049 Mymensingh 95.71 7,687 100 10,040 Madrasa 95.49 4,872 100 4,048 86.56 2,243 Technical 92.85 5,775 100 4,145 82.62 3,236 Total 95.26 189,169 100 161,807 73.93 47,286

Close to 1.4 million students from 9,183 institutions took their HSC and equivalent exams on Dec 2 at 2,621 centres under nine education boards, including the madrasa and technical boards. Of the examinees, 189,169 achieved a GPA of 5.0.