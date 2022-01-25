The SAT will go completely digital by 2024
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Jan 2022 07:44 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2022 07:44 PM BdST
The SAT will go digital by 2024, the College Board said, as it faces questions about whether admissions tests are fair, or even necessary, The New York Times reports.
The exam, which students will complete on laptops or tablets at testing centres, will also be shortened from three hours to two hours, the Times said on Tuesday.
The changes will begin in 2024 in the United States and in 2023 in other countries.
Dumped as an admission requirement by the University of California, the SAT is expected to better prevent cheating and widen access to an exam that is coming under growing scrutiny as a gatekeeper in the college application process, the Los Angeles Times said.
In a key change, the digital format will allow for a unique test for each student. That will increase security — test-takers can’t crib an answer from someone else — but could raise questions about how to fairly assess students who are taking different tests.
- Delay in textbook delivery lingers
- 8 hospitalised on 3rd day of hunger strike
- School closure not in plans
- 16 US colleges part of price-fixing cartel, lawsuit says
- SSC, HSC exams depend on COVID: Dipu Moni
- Schools to require vaccines from Jan 12
- No plans to close schools yet: Dipu Moni
- No school for kids aged 12-17 without first vaccine dose
- The SAT will go completely digital by 2024
- A gloomy start of new school year to many students as delay in free textbook delivery lingers
- Eight Shahjalal University students hospitalised on the third day of hunger strike
- Bangladesh education minister says school closure not in immediate plans
- Lawsuit says 16 elite colleges are part of price-fixing cartel
- SSC, HSC exams depend on the pandemic situation: Dipu Moni
Most Read
- Pori Moni, Sariful Razz hold ‘formal wedding reception’
- Bangladesh’s virus caseload crosses 1.7m, as daily infections hit 16,000-plus for the second time
- 73% of omicron patients have one common symptom: runny nose
- Michigan judge apologises to expat Bangladeshi over shaming him for overgrown lawn
- Pori Moni, Sariful Razz revel in Gaye Holud
- Fire breaks out at furniture store in Dhaka’s Baridhara
- Omicron’s spread could end ‘emergency phase’ of pandemic, WHO says
- Five former SUST students detained for ‘financing’ anti-VC protest
- Burkina Faso army deposes president in West Africa's latest coup
- Shahjalal University VC Farid apologises for ‘indecent remarks’ on female students of Jahangirnagar