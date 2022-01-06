Bangladesh to bar students in 12-17 age group from school without first COVID vaccine dose: official

The Ministry of Education has been briefed on the matter, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said on Thursday.

“The decision was reached on Jan 3 and the education minister was informed of it today,” he said.

The rule applies to children between the ages of 12 and 17, he said, but separate instructions are in place for students in colleges and universities.

“We are pushing people to get the vaccine and people will not be allowed to enter restaurants, or board planes without two doses of the vaccine,” Islam said.

If the pandemic situation worsens, the government may also limit public transport to half capacity, he said.

The decision on public transport will be taken within a few days after a meeting with the technical committee.