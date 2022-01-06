Bangladesh to bar students in 12-17 age group from school without first COVID vaccine dose: official
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jan 2022 02:37 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2022 02:49 PM BdST
Students will not be allowed to return to school without getting at least the first dose of the COVID vaccine.
The Ministry of Education has been briefed on the matter, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said on Thursday.
“The decision was reached on Jan 3 and the education minister was informed of it today,” he said.
The rule applies to children between the ages of 12 and 17, he said, but separate instructions are in place for students in colleges and universities.
“We are pushing people to get the vaccine and people will not be allowed to enter restaurants, or board planes without two doses of the vaccine,” Islam said.
If the pandemic situation worsens, the government may also limit public transport to half capacity, he said.
The decision on public transport will be taken within a few days after a meeting with the technical committee.
- Chicago cancels classes as teachers resist returning to school
- Parents grapple with omicron’s upending force in schools
- Now's not the time to worry: Dipu Moni
- Absence of English, math tests sparks record SSC pass rate
- Dhaka aces GPA-5, Mymensingh leads in pass rate
- Education rebounded in 2021. But the threat of omicron lurks
- Are schools ready for the next big surge?
- Lotteries for all secondary school admissions
- In a clash with the teachers’ union, Chicago cancels classes for a day
- ‘Insurmountable’: Parents grapple with omicron’s upending force in schools
- Now's not the time to worry about classes: Dipu Moni
- Absence of English, math exams and short syllabus propelled record SSC pass rate: experts
- SSC: Dhaka aces GPA-5, Mymensingh leads in pass percentage
- 2021 renewed hopes of bridging the learning gap for a generation. But omicron casts a new shadow
Most Read
- Bangladesh to announce new curbs to combat omicron 'in days'
- Bangladesh logs 892 virus cases in a day, the highest in 14 weeks
- Bangladesh rolls out COVID vaccine booster doses
- Hasina orders metro rail link from airport to railway station in Chattogram
- Nurun Nahar Mirza, mother of slain journalist Meherun Runi, dies at 64
- Bangladesh issues 15 new restrictions to limit spread of omicron
- Reactions to Tigers’ historic Test win against NZ
- Outcry as Australia bars Djokovic over vaccination status
- BlackBerry's demise is a warning
- Biman has cut airfares to Middle East, but tickets are hard to come by