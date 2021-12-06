Bangladesh needs systemic change in education to realise goals: Dipu Moni
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Dec 2021 04:16 PM BdST Updated: 06 Dec 2021 04:19 PM BdST
Education Minister Dipu Moni says that comprehensive changes to Bangladesh’s education system were necessary in order to prepare the country for further development.
“To realise the dreams, goals and ambitions of a developed, prosperous nation by 2041 we need to update our education system,” she said on Toufique Imrose Khalidi Live on Monday.
“This cannot be done with small, gradual changes. That is why we are instituting change at a systemic level.”
By properly harnessing Bangladesh’s labour force, the country will be able to attain the Sustainable Development Goals set out by the UN, the minister said.
Major changes are coming to the school and college curriculum and their system of assessment in the next few years.
A trial run of this revised curriculum will take place in 200 educational institutes in January 2022, the start of the new academic year.
From 2025, students across the country will study under the new curriculum. However, the reforms will be implemented in phases starting in 2023.
- 15,500 absent on the first day of HSC exams
- 1.4m sit for HSC exams in pandemic
- HSC exams open to 1.4m students on Thursday
- President wants DU to lead the way in education
- Tens of thousands skip SSC exams in pandemic
- Researchers recommend preparation to prevent dropouts
- Free textbooks on Jan 1 ‘uncertain’
- Bangladesh ranks 14th on students sent to US
- Bangladesh needs systematic change in education to realise goals: Dipu Moni
- 15,500 students absent on the first day of HSC exams
- 1.4m students sit for HSC exams amid pandemic
- HSC exams, long delayed by pandemic, open to 1.4m students on Thursday
- President Hamid wants Dhaka University to lead the way in education and research
- Pandemic’s toll on education: tens of thousands skip Bangladesh school certificate exams
Most Read
- Not just another dealer: Bangla Cars, a homegrown brand, sets its ambition high
- Dhaka metro rail to make test run to Agargaon on Dec 12
- ACC sends 43 names to High Court for ‘laundering money’
- Bangladesh counts 6 more deaths from COVID, taking toll past 28,000
- LPG cost in Dhaka is a far cry from monthly readjustment goal to ensure fair price
- Bangladesh raises warning signal 2 as Cyclone Jawad brews over Bay
- Violence escalates in India's northeast after forces mistakenly fire on civilians
- Dhaka bus owners accept 50% student discount on bus fare
- Hasina urges global leaders to stop spending on arms race as she calls for efforts to sustain peace
- Bangabandhu believed in peace through fairness, justice and equality: Saima Wazed