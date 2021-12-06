Bangladesh needs systemic change in education to realise goals: Dipu Moni

“To realise the dreams, goals and ambitions of a developed, prosperous nation by 2041 we need to update our education system,” she said on Toufique Imrose Khalidi Live on Monday.

“This cannot be done with small, gradual changes. That is why we are instituting change at a systemic level.”

By properly harnessing Bangladesh’s labour force, the country will be able to attain the Sustainable Development Goals set out by the UN, the minister said.

Major changes are coming to the school and college curriculum and their system of assessment in the next few years.

A trial run of this revised curriculum will take place in 200 educational institutes in January 2022, the start of the new academic year.

From 2025, students across the country will study under the new curriculum. However, the reforms will be implemented in phases starting in 2023.