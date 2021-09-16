UGC launches COVID vaccine registration weblink for university students
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Sep 2021 09:29 PM BdST Updated: 16 Sep 2021 09:29 PM BdST
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has opened a new weblink to facilitate the vaccination of all university students against COVID-19.
Students will be able to register for the vaccine through the link (univac.ugc.gov.bd) launched on Thursday.
But the weblink was not accessible as of Thursday evening.
The government reopened schools and colleges across the country this week after one and a half years of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The education ministry is aiming to resume in-person learning at universities on Sept 27 provided that all students complete the registration process for vaccination by then.
With that in mind, the authorities are planning to vaccinate all the teachers, students, officials and employees of universities by Sept 30, said UGC member Prof Sazzad Hossain.
Students who do not have national identity cards can register for the vaccine at the newly-launched weblink using their birth registration certificates, the UGC said in a statement.
It urged students who do not have a birth registration certificate to collect it quickly and has accordingly requested the relevant authorities to issue the certificates to them on a priority basis.
- UNICEF calls for schools to reopen in pandemic-hit nations
- As Bangladesh heads back to school, many students are missing from classrooms
- With schools closed, COVID-19 deepens a Philippine education crisis
- US workplaces look to college fights as return to work 'turning point' looms
- No exams for up to grade III, no distinction between disciplines from 2025
- It’s essential to modernise education, says Hasina
Most Read
- Bangladesh allows universities to reopen after Sept 27
- Car, handset and makeup box: Pori Moni seeks to get them back
- RAB arrests Evaly MD, wife amid embezzlement allegations
- As Bangladesh heads back to school, many students are missing from classrooms
- Bangladesh gets first female MD of a state-owned bank in Shirin Akhter
- The new image makers
- Fraud case against Evaly over unfulfilled orders
- The pandemic upended the 2021 trade fair. What’s next?
- 2025 curriculum drops exams for some grades, adds more classwork assessment
- Vaccinated Mr President? New York wants proof, UN chief cannot enforce