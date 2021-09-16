UGC launches COVID vaccine registration weblink for university students

Students will be able to register for the vaccine through the link (univac.ugc.gov.bd) launched on Thursday.

But the weblink was not accessible as of Thursday evening.

The government reopened schools and colleges across the country this week after one and a half years of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The education ministry is aiming to resume in-person learning at universities on Sept 27 provided that all students complete the registration process for vaccination by then.

With that in mind, the authorities are planning to vaccinate all the teachers, students, officials and employees of universities by Sept 30, said UGC member Prof Sazzad Hossain.

Students who do not have national identity cards can register for the vaccine at the newly-launched weblink using their birth registration certificates, the UGC said in a statement.

It urged students who do not have a birth registration certificate to collect it quickly and has accordingly requested the relevant authorities to issue the certificates to them on a priority basis.