Schools, colleges ordered to prepare for potential Jun 13 reopening
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 May 2021 04:24 AM BdST Updated: 28 May 2021 04:24 AM BdST
The government has ordered the high schools and colleges to get ready for a possible reopening on Jun 13 after more than a year of shutdown over the coronavirus pandemic.
The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education passed the instruction on Thursday.
Parents will have to ensure that the students stay at home and take part in online classes until the reopening.
Announcing an extension of the shutdown of schools and colleges to Jun 12, Education Minister Dipu Moni on Wednesday said stretching the closure further is not in the government's plans.
She said the government plans to reopen the institutions after this extension if the situation does not get worse.
The authorities will be keeping tabs on the situation before taking the final decision.
Students and parents are concerned about the possible effects the delay will have on education.
The minister said a spike in the number of coronavirus cases forced the government into extending the shutdown.
“We hope the situation will improve soon and educational institutions will be able to reopen.
“We are preparing for the reopening of all secondary and higher secondary schools and have sent instructions on how to do so while following health protocols," the minister added.
Students at several educational institutions across the country have demonstrated for the school restart.
The government had previously announced plans to reopen schools, but the shutdown has instead been extended several times because of the pandemic.
- Schools restart planned on Jun 13
- Honours, master's at private colleges to end
- Uncertainty clouds SSC, HSC exams
- University shutdown extended
- Schools to stay shut until May 29
- Singapore to shut schools as coronavirus cases rise
- His math class is on a cellphone
- COVID complicates college commencements
- Schools, colleges ordered to prepare for potential Jun 13 reopening
- Bangladesh plans school restart on June 13
- Government to end honours and master’s courses at private colleges
- For SSC, HSC students, uncertainty clouds road to the future
- Bangladesh extends pandemic shutdown of universities, primary schools
- Singapore to shut schools as coronavirus cases rise
Most Read
- Online sexual assault video: Police trying to get Bangladeshi victim home
- Bangladesh agrees $200 million currency swap deal to help Sri Lanka
- LSD use led to Dhaka University student’s death, say police
- Bangladesh to buy China vaccine at $10 a dose
- 'Friends' reunite with tears, laughter, memories and guest stars
- Bangladesh drug regulator authorises Pfizer vaccine for emergency use
- Storm surge sweeps Bangladesh coasts as Cyclone Yaas batters India
- Government to end honours and master’s courses at private colleges
- Bangladesh logs 1,292 new virus cases, 22 deaths in a day
- James Bond, meet Jeff Bezos: Amazon makes $8.45 billion deal for MGM