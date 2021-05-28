Schools, colleges ordered to prepare for potential Jun 13 reopening

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education passed the instruction on Thursday.

Parents will have to ensure that the students stay at home and take part in online classes until the reopening.

Announcing an extension of the shutdown of schools and colleges to Jun 12, Education Minister Dipu Moni on Wednesday said stretching the closure further is not in the government's plans.

She said the government plans to reopen the institutions after this extension if the situation does not get worse.

The authorities will be keeping tabs on the situation before taking the final decision.

Students and parents are concerned about the possible effects the delay will have on education.

The minister said a spike in the number of coronavirus cases forced the government into extending the shutdown.

“We hope the situation will improve soon and educational institutions will be able to reopen.

“We are preparing for the reopening of all secondary and higher secondary schools and have sent instructions on how to do so while following health protocols," the minister added.

Students at several educational institutions across the country have demonstrated for the school restart.

The government had previously announced plans to reopen schools, but the shutdown has instead been extended several times because of the pandemic.