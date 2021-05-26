Government to end honours and master’s courses at private colleges
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 May 2021 06:57 PM BdST Updated: 26 May 2021 06:57 PM BdST
The government will phase out honours and master’s courses at private colleges as part of its push to expand vocational education.
General Degree, and a variety of short and diploma courses will replace honours and master’s degree courses at these colleges, Education Minister Dipu Moni said at a virtual news conference on Wednesday.
Education at the privately run colleges will be geared towards employment, skills development and suitable for the self-employed and entrepreneurs, she said.
The government hopes the move will help turn Bangladesh’s population into a skilled workforce.
“Perhaps there isn’t a need for honours and master’s courses at all colleges. In many cases we just end up making a class of people who are educated, but unemployed. That's not what we want.”
The ministry is speaking to the National University, under which the colleges are operated, and committees have been formed to look into the matter.
The final decisions will be taken after consulting experts and a careful analysis of the plan, Dipu Moni said
The students who have enrolled in honours and master’s can complete the courses. “We will only implement the plan once we are sure we can end all such courses,” the minister said.
As many as 13 century-old colleges will still be able to offer honours and master’s courses.
“We have good colleges that have all sorts of suitable facilities and honours and master’s courses can continue there.”
