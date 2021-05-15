Home > Education

Bangladesh to keep schools, colleges shut until May 29 in second COVID wave

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 May 2021 11:41 PM BdST Updated: 15 May 2021 11:41 PM BdST

The government has extended the shutdown of secondary and higher-secondary educational institutions to May 29 as the authorities are closely watching the pandemic situation with a second wave of infections continuing in Bangladesh.

The education ministry announced the decision in a notice on Saturday night following the advice of the National Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 after the government decided to extend an ongiong lockdown to curb the outbreak.

The educational institutions have been closed since mid-March 2020 after Bangladesh detected the first cases of the coronavirus. They are holding online classes to minimise the loss in giving lessons to the students. 

The government had planned a reopening of the institutions with in-person classes on May 23 this year, but had to scrap it due to a rapid rise in infections in the second wave of the outbreak. 

