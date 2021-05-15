Bangladesh to keep schools, colleges shut until May 29 in second COVID wave

The education ministry announced the decision in a notice on Saturday night following the advice of the National Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 after the government decided to extend an ongiong lockdown to curb the outbreak.

The educational institutions have been closed since mid-March 2020 after Bangladesh detected the first cases of the coronavirus. They are holding online classes to minimise the loss in giving lessons to the students.

The government had planned a reopening of the institutions with in-person classes on May 23 this year, but had to scrap it due to a rapid rise in infections in the second wave of the outbreak.