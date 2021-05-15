Bangladesh to keep schools, colleges shut until May 29 in second COVID wave
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 May 2021 11:41 PM BdST Updated: 15 May 2021 11:41 PM BdST
The government has extended the shutdown of secondary and higher-secondary educational institutions to May 29 as the authorities are closely watching the pandemic situation with a second wave of infections continuing in Bangladesh.
The education ministry announced the decision in a notice on Saturday night following the advice of the National Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 after the government decided to extend an ongiong lockdown to curb the outbreak.
The educational institutions have been closed since mid-March 2020 after Bangladesh detected the first cases of the coronavirus. They are holding online classes to minimise the loss in giving lessons to the students.
The government had planned a reopening of the institutions with in-person classes on May 23 this year, but had to scrap it due to a rapid rise in infections in the second wave of the outbreak.
- Schools to stay shut until May 29
- His math class is on a cellphone
- COVID complicates college commencements
- Italy’s dropout problem worsens
- IUB first among private universities in SCImago rankings
- Online schools are here to stay
- Does it hurt children to measure pandemic learning loss?
- Govt orders madrasas shut
- Bangladesh to keep schools, colleges shut until May 29 in second COVID wave
- His math class is on a cellphone, and the writing is on the wall
- In person or virtual? COVID complicates college commencements
- Italy’s problem with school dropouts goes from bad to worse in pandemic
- IUB comes first among Bangladesh’s private universities in SCImago rankings
- Online schools are here to stay, even after the pandemic
Most Read
- The Dhaka Metrorail coaches inside out
- Bangladesh plans to stretch lockdown as Eid exodus stokes fear of third COVID wave
- Bangladesh extends lockdown to May 23, notice on Sunday
- Bangladesh reports 261 new virus cases, lowest daily count in a year
- After posts trolling rock star James, singer Noble says his Facebook account is ‘hacked’
- Bangladesh health services chief wants ‘dangerous’ return travel for Eid holidaymakers delayed to reduce COVID risks
- Lines, tokens and money brokers: Myanmar's crumbling economy runs low on cash
- Police arrest ex-MP Shajahan Chowdhury, a Jamaat leader, with ties to Hifazat violence
- Dhaka city empty, silent after a buzzing Eid day
- India's daily COVID-19 deaths near 4,000 as police sent to halt dumping of bodies