Why opening windows is a key to reopening schools

The New York Times worked with a leading engineering firm and experts specialising in buildings systems to understand better the simple steps schools can take to reduce exposure in the classroom.

While it is not clear exactly what level of contamination presents the greatest risk of infection, “exposure is a function of concentration and time,” said Joseph G Allen, the director of the Harvard Healthy Buildings program and an environmental health expert.

Experts agree that good ventilation is the most effective and practical way to rid a space of contaminants. The healthy buildings program recommends four to six air exchanges per hour in classrooms, through any combination of ventilation and filtration.

These scenes simulate the flow of air and contaminants in a model of a public school classroom in New York City, where officials put strict protocols in place for reopening and in-school transmission of the virus has been very low. Students must practice social distancing and wear masks, and classrooms must have windows that open.

The simulation shows how ventilation and filtration can work alongside these other precautions. The students in the simulation are wearing masks, but their breath still circulates and mixes around the room. About 3% of the air each person in this room breathes was exhaled by other people.

Even students who look healthy may be asymptomatic carriers who can transmit the virus. And here we show how an infected student’s breath can circulate around the classroom.

Windows Closed

With all the windows closed, a room like this would lack sufficient ventilation. That’s a problem with an airborne virus.

— The lines trace the infected student’s warm breath as it rises and begins to disperse contaminated respiratory aerosols throughout the room. The contaminants are most concentrated where the lines are darkest.

— A full cross-section of the space shows the concentration at the level where the students are breathing, once the room has reached a peak level of contamination.

With the window closed, the contaminants accumulate in high concentrations because they have nowhere to go.

The dense reddish fog shows a high concentration of contaminants spreading far beyond 6 feet from the infected student. If the student were sitting elsewhere, the pattern would be different, but the buildup in the room would be similar.

One Window Open

New York City mandated that every classroom have at least one operable window to help with ventilation, even in the winter. When we open a window, the fresh air dilutes the contaminants as they move around the room.

The concentration remains densest near the infected student, but the contaminants are diluted in the rest of the room. Exposure for the other students is reduced.

We managed to achieve four total air exchanges in an hour by opening just one window in this simulation, which was dependent on specific weather conditions.

“Simple and inexpensive measures can make schools much safer,” said Scott E Frank, whose engineering firm, JB&B, assisted with these simulations.

Air Cleaner and Fan in the Window

To get to six air exchanges, more must be done. Two practical and low-cost options: adding a simple air cleaner with a HEPA filter and a box fan blowing fresh air into the room. The increased fresh air blowing into the room and the filtered air coming from the air cleaner help to dilute the contaminants further as they spread.

With an air cleaner and a fan, the overall concentration levels are at their lowest. The contaminants are concentrated at the front of the room, where the fan is blowing, and diluted everywhere else.

Though we achieved six air exchanges an hour with these measures, there are ways to improve ventilation further in this space. Pointing a fan out the window, not in, and placing an air cleaner in the centre of the room are best practices, along with taking other precautions.

“Improving ventilation is only one part,” said Mark Thaler, an expert in school spaces with the design firm Gensler. “It has to stand with all the other CDC guidelines in order to really safely reopen.”

© 2021 The New York Times Company