Bangladesh schools to remain shut until Feb 14 amid pandemic
Senior Correpsondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jan 2021 12:23 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2021 12:23 PM BdST
Bangladesh has extended the shutdown of schools and educational institutions across the country, except for Kawmi madrasas, until Feb 14 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The education ministry announced the development in a statement on Friday.
The government announced the closure of all schools on Mar 17 following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
The shutdown period has since been extended on several occasions, most recently until Jan 30.
The rampant epidemic also resulted in the cancellation of the HSC and equivalent exams, originally slated for Apr 1.
The government has also scrapped PEC exams for the fifth graders, and JSC and JDC exams for the eighth graders along with the annual exams for students of Class VI to Class X.
