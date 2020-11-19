Science, arts, business streams to go as Bangladesh revamps secondary education curriculum
Parliament Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Nov 2020 11:51 PM BdST Updated: 20 Nov 2020 12:39 AM BdST
Education Minister Dipu Moni says the secondary education curriculum will no longer be split into Science, Arts and Business Studies streams.
She announced the move during the passage of the Madrasa Education Board Bill in parliament on Thursday.
“As you already know, the entirety of the curriculum is being reviewed. We will release the final version very soon,” she said.
“The streams of Science, Arts and Business Studies will no longer be followed to teach students in class IX and X. All students will graduate from school with all sorts of education.”
She pointed out that the new curriculums “have their foundations on the spirit of the Liberation War”.
“We will use the history of Bangladesh and our cultural roots in those to take on the challenges of the 21st century, the fourth industrial revolution, achieving the SDG [Sustainable Development Goals] targets," the education minister said.
