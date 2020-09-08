Bangladesh issues guidelines to prepare for primary school reopening

The primary and mass education ministry sent the guidelines to the Directorate of Primary Education on Tuesday for distribution among the schools.

“It is necessary to get prepared before the reopening of the schools in light of the approved guidelines,” the ministry said in a statement.

It also asked the directorate to make a presentation of draft posters, leaflets and other materials on the steps taken as part of the preparations.

The guidelines aim to help the schools prepare for the reopening once the government makes the decision considering the pandemic and its impact on education, the ministry said.

All the educational institutions have been closed since mid-March due to the outbreak. The government has extended the shutdown of schools a number of times until Oct 3.

Life has returned to almost normal with some restrictions, but the government insists the schools will not reopen until the situation normalises. Health experts also think the situation has not improved enough for the schools to reopen.

The ministry considered six factors while making the guidelines – policymaking, funds, safe operations, learning, reaching the marginal groups, and health safety.

The five-page document details the steps to be taken in light of the guidelines.

It will be necessary to change the guidelines regularly to make it consistent with reality considering the learning, health and safety needs of the children, the ministry said.