Bangladesh not ready to reopen schools in September as pandemic rages
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Aug 2020 07:22 PM BdST Updated: 23 Aug 2020 07:22 PM BdST
The COVID-19 situation in Bangladesh is not conducive for reopening schools, colleges and universities in September, according to education officials.
But the government is hopeful of restarting schools in December if the coronavirus outbreak abates by then, said Akram-Al-Hossain, the secretary to the primary and mass education ministry.
“The education minister said on Saturday that the situation isn't right to reopen educational instituions yet. You can also understand that,” he said on Sunday.
“Even now, 20-22 percent samples are returning positive results daily. The parents will all come if the schools reopen. Why would we put them in danger? So we believe that the situation isn't right yet.”
Although some countries had opted to reopen schools after a first wave of cases, they were forced to shut them down once again after the coronavirus situation deteriorated.
“We think it's better not to put the children at risk. So the two ministries will hold discussions with the government to come up with a decision on when schools can be reopened. The conditions are not right to reopen them in September.”
The pandemic has halted the Higher Secondary School Certificate and equivalent examinations, which were slated for Apr 1, while the decision on the Junior School Certificate examinations also remains pending.
The mass education ministry sent a proposal to the prime minister on Aug 19, asking that the Primary Education Certificate examinations be held at schools separately rather than centrally. But a decision is yet to be given on the matter, Secretary Akram said.
Most educational institutions have been taking classes online after they were closed on Mar 17 following the detection of the first coronavirus cases in the country.
The government has extended the closure several times to Aug 31 but it has been repeatedly saying that the schools and colleges will reopen only after the COVID-19 situation improves.
The total number of infected surged past 290,000 with a fatality count of almost 4,000 in the country as of Sunday,
On whether the academic year would be extended due to the pandemic, Secretary Akram said, “No. We didn't say that we will drag this on until January-February. In the meeting with the principal secretary, we had decided that it will end this year.”
“We hope to be able to reopen the schools before December.”
- UK exam chaos prompts stampede for college places
- India bets on free scooters for top girl students
- Schools worldwide relearn the value of TV
- No decision yet on HSC, JSC exams
- Parents of college students worry, should they stay or go?
- Govt to cancel completion exams
- When to close schools: a tough choice to make
- Tech glitches mar online learning
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Government borrows from banks heavily as pandemic hits revenue
- Bangladesh is 15th most affected as global COVID-19 deaths cross 800,000, cases top 23m
- Family of dead doctor in Jamalpur says it was a 'planned murder'
- Hasina thanks son Sajeeb Wazed Joy for his efforts to build ‘Digital Bangladesh’
- President’s sister describes Trump as liar with ‘no principles’ in recordings
- Sculptor Mrinal Haque, known for making murals on the streets of Dhaka, dies at 62
- Rayhan Kabir, a Bangladeshi worker, returns home after deportation from Malaysia
- Workopolo: A perfect solution for remote workforce
- Shouting turns to violence in Portland as duelling protests converge
- Threatened by Facebook disinformation, a Buddhist monk flees Cambodia