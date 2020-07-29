Bangladesh extends shutdown of schools to Aug 31 amid pandemic
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jul 2020 05:45 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jul 2020 05:47 PM BdST
Bangladesh has extended the shutdown of schools and other educational institutions by another 25 days to Aug 31 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The education ministry announced the move in a statement on Wednesday.
"The ongoing holiday for educational institutions has been extended to Aug 31. All kinds of educational institutions across the country will remain closed until then."
The government announced the closure of all schools and educational institutions in the country on Mar 17 following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. It later ordered the shutdown of offices, workplaces and public transport services under a nationwide lockdown which came into effect on Mar 26.
Offices and public transport services later reopened on a limited scale at the end of the 66-day lockdown on May 31.
The rampant epidemic has also resulted in the postponement of the HSC and equivalent examinations originally slated for Apr 1.
