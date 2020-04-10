Bangladesh extends shutdown of schools to Apr 25
The government has extended the shutdown of educational institutions for a fourth time as it grapples with an escalating coronavirus outbreak.
Schools will now remain closed until Apr 25 in line with the nationwide extended lockdown, the education ministry said on Friday.
The ongoing shutdown of schools was initially set to be lifted on Mar 31 but was later extended to Apr 14.
