UGC introduces combined entrance tests at public universities

Students who passed their HSC or equivalent examinations will be eligible for the admission test, based on the high school curriculum for humanities, business studies and sciences.

The decision was taken in a meeting between UGC Chairman Prof Kazi Shahidullah and vice-chancellors of public universities on Thursday, the governing body for universities said in a statement.

It came after calls from Education Minister Dipu Moni, among others, to implement a combined entrance test for universities.