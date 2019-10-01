IUB holds 5th international conference on electrical engineering

The fifth international conference that began on Sep 26 was organised by the university’s Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department at the IUB auditorium in Dhaka.

US-based Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Power & Energy Society’s President Prof Saifur Rahman attended the event as the chief guest.

The conference was also addressed by the university’s Board of Trustees Chairman A Matin Chowdhury, Vice-Chancellor Prof Milan Pagon, School of Engineering and Computer Science Dean Mohammed Anwer, the conference’s general chair Md Abdur Razzak and the department’s Chairperson Celia Shahnaz.

Saifur Rahman stated that what the engineers do must be visible to the society and ensure human welfare. He also urged the engineers to be involved more in researches.

Highlighting the wonders of electrical engineering, Matin Chowdhury said, “New technology and technological ideas are changing the world so fast. We need to learn how to cope with these changes and adopt future technology.”

The event ended with a vote of thanks by Mustafa Habib Chowdhury, organising chair of the conference.

The conference brought together academicians, scientists, engineers, researchers and students to share their experiences on the latest research, current practices and future trends in the field of electrical engineering and related areas.

A total of 171 papers selected from 550 papers from 19 countries were presented during the conference.

Joyashree Roy, Bangabandhu Professor at Asian Institute of Technology in Thailand, presented a paper titled ‘Strengthening Global Climate Response: What is in it for Bangladesh’.