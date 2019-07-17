Bangladesh ranks ninth in graduate level students in US

Bangladesh is among top 25 countries sending international students to the United States. The number of Bangladeshis studying in the US has doubled since 2013, the American embassy in Dhaka says.

Ambassador Earl Miller and the US Embassy’s EducationUSA team hosted Bangladeshi students for the 2019 EducationUSA Pre-Departure Orientation on Wednesday at the American Center.

The number of students from Bangladesh in the United States increased by 4.9 percent, to 7,496 during the last school year, beating the international average increase of 1.5 percent according to the 2018 Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange.

For the past three years, US colleges and universities hosted more than one million international students, reaching a record high of 1.1 million this school year.

This also marks the twelfth consecutive year of continued expansion of the total number of international students in US higher education.

In Bangladesh, EducationUSA advising services and reference materials are available at locations across the country, including the American Center at the US Embassy Dhaka in Baridhara, the Edward M Kennedy Center for Public Service and the Arts in Dhanmondi, and the American Corner in Chittagong.

Those locations provide trained advisors lead group information sessions and individual counselling services to students and parents.

EducationUSA reference libraries and remote advising are also accessible at the American Corners in Sylhet, Khulna, and Rajshahi, the embassy said in a statement.