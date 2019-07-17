Bangladesh ranks ninth in graduate level students in US
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jul 2019 10:37 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jul 2019 10:38 PM BdST
Bangladesh is now ranked ninth in the world for the number of students studying at the graduate level in the United States.
Bangladesh is among top 25 countries sending international students to the United States. The number of Bangladeshis studying in the US has doubled since 2013, the American embassy in Dhaka says.
Ambassador Earl Miller and the US Embassy’s EducationUSA team hosted Bangladeshi students for the 2019 EducationUSA Pre-Departure Orientation on Wednesday at the American Center.
The number of students from Bangladesh in the United States increased by 4.9 percent, to 7,496 during the last school year, beating the international average increase of 1.5 percent according to the 2018 Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange.
This also marks the twelfth consecutive year of continued expansion of the total number of international students in US higher education.
In Bangladesh, EducationUSA advising services and reference materials are available at locations across the country, including the American Center at the US Embassy Dhaka in Baridhara, the Edward M Kennedy Center for Public Service and the Arts in Dhanmondi, and the American Corner in Chittagong.
Those locations provide trained advisors lead group information sessions and individual counselling services to students and parents.
EducationUSA reference libraries and remote advising are also accessible at the American Corners in Sylhet, Khulna, and Rajshahi, the embassy said in a statement.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Girls ahead in HSC pass rate, but behind boys in GPA 5
- HSC results on Wednesday, available on education board website, SMS services
- Why some of the country’s best urban schools are facing a reckoning
- JSC test scheduled for Nov 2, SSC for Feb 1
- Large number of students yet to apply for college admission after SSC
- Prof Kazi Shahidullah appointed as UGC chairman
- Ohio State finds team doctor sexually abused 177 students
- SAT to add ‘adversity score’ that rates students’ hardships
- Meeting in Toronto on Canadian visa for Bangladeshi students
- When ‘hard work’ (plus $6.5 million) gets you into Stanford
Most Read
- HSC results on Wednesday, available on education board website, SMS services
- Pass rate of HSC, equivalent exams jumps to 73.93%
- Slain Barguna youth Refat's wife Minny arrested, initial probe leads police to her
- Bangladesh to stop cattle being brought from India before Eid-ul-Azha
- HSC results to be published on July 17
- Hasina rejects proposal to buy more ‘unfit’ DEMU trains from China
- Slain youth Refat’s wife Minny remanded for five days
- How North Korea’s leader Kim gets his luxury cars
- Female writer accuses Jatiya Party leader Sikder Loton of rape
- US imposes sanctions on Myanmar commander in chief over Rohingya abuses