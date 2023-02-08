    বাংলা

    Medical college admission tests on Mar 10, formal notice by Saturday

    Students who have a combined GPA of 9 in SSC and HSC exams will be eligible to take the entrance tests

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 Feb 2023, 12:41 PM
    Updated : 8 Feb 2023, 12:41 PM

    Exams for admission to government and private medical colleges will be held on Mar 10, the head of the Directorate General of Medical Education or DGME has said.

    The tests will continue from 10am to 11am, said Dr Abul Bashar Md Jamal, director general of DGME.

    “We’ll publish the notice for the exams by Friday or Saturday. The number of seats and admission process will be the same as last year,” he told bdnews24.com on Wednesday after the government published the results of the Higher Secondary Certificate or HSC tests.

    Students with a combined GPA of 9 in the Secondary School Certificate or SSC and HSC exams will be eligible to take the entrance tests.

    The admission will be made centrally, Dr Abul Bashar said. 

    Bangladesh has 37 government medical colleges with 4,350 seats. The 72 private medical colleges in the country have 6,489 seats.

    As many as 139,742 students took the admission tests last year, meaning there were 13 candidates for each seat.

