Medical college admission tests on Mar 10, formal notice by Saturday

Exams for admission to government and private medical colleges will be held on Mar 10, the head of the Directorate General of Medical Education or DGME has said.

The tests will continue from 10am to 11am, said Dr Abul Bashar Md Jamal, director general of DGME.



“We’ll publish the notice for the exams by Friday or Saturday. The number of seats and admission process will be the same as last year,” he told bdnews24.com on Wednesday after the government published the results of the Higher Secondary Certificate or HSC tests.

Students with a combined GPA of 9 in the Secondary School Certificate or SSC and HSC exams will be eligible to take the entrance tests.

The admission will be made centrally, Dr Abul Bashar said.