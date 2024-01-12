Hasina appoints Mahmood Ali to revive Bangladesh's sagging economy

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has put Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali in charge of reviving Bangladesh's economy battered by the shocks of war and three years of COVID-19 curbs.

A career diplomat before joining politics, the new finance minister faces the daunting task of shoring up an uneven recovery in the faces of global headwinds and weak confidence among consumers and the private sector.

He was elected to parliament for the fourth straight term from the Dinajpur-4 constituency in the Jan 7 balloting.

Despite not being a part of Hasina's previous cabinet, he has served as a minister twice before.

In 2012, Mahmood Ali was given the responsibility of helming the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief.

After serving that ministry for a year, he was made the foreign minister. He played a crucial role in developing Bangladesh's relations with several countries for five years.

In 2014, Ali helped stave off the brewing maritime boundary dispute between Bangladesh and India. The exchange of enclaves also took place between the neighbours on his watch.