Pakistani rupee's fall slows as hopes rise for IMF money

The Pakistani rupee showed signs of steadying on Friday after steep decline over the previous two days, with hopes raised by an International Monetary Fund team visiting Islamabad in coming days to discuss resuming disbursements from a bail-out package.

On Thursday, the Pakistani rupee fell 9.6% against the dollar in the inter-bank market, the biggest one-day drop in over two decades, a day after foreign exchange companies removed a cap on the exchange rate.

But on Friday, the rupee recovered from an early drop of 1.8% to stand just 0.2% down trading between 255-259 rupees per dollar.

In the open market, the rupee fell 1.1% to trade between 263-265 per dollar, according to the data and Exchange Currency Association of Pakistan.