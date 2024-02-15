UK economy falls into recession, adding to Sunak's election challenge

Britain's economy fell into a recession in the second half of 2023, a tough backdrop for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who has promised to boost growth ahead of an expected 2024 election.

The office for National Statistics (ONS) said that gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by a worse-than-expected 0.3 percent in the three months to December having shrunk by 0.1 percent between July and September.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a smaller 0.1 percent fall in the October-to-December period.