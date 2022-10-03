Bangladesh’s trade deficit widens 6% to $4.56bn in July-August

The trend that led to a record trade deficit in the last fiscal year rolled into the first two months of the current year. The trade gap widened more than 6 percent to $4.56 billion in the July-August period from a year earlier, according to data from Bangladesh Bank.

The trend was also reflected in the current account balance, which fell further into the red, from $439 million in July to $1.5 billion by the end of August.

In the fiscal year to June 30, Bangladesh saw a record current account deficit of $18 billion. Exports were below import bills throughout the year due to causes both domestic and international. This has now continued into the first two months of the current fiscal year.