    বাংলা

    Bangladesh to allow movable assets to be mortgaged

    The assets include fixed deposits, gold, intellectual property, software, app, and car

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 May 2023, 06:07 PM
    Updated : 18 May 2023, 06:07 PM

    The government has approved a draft law to allow the mortgaging of movable assets to banks or financial institutions.

    The assets include fixed deposits, gold and other metals, intellectual property, software, apps and car, according to the draft passed by the cabinet in a meeting presided over by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday.

    The movable assets that can be mortgaged under the Secured Transaction (Movable) Act 2023, once it is passed, are shares of listed firms, furniture, electronic goods, preserved agricultural goods, processed fish or seafood, wildlife or animals that are sources of income and leases.

    Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain said small businesses, ICT entrepreneurs who own mobile phone apps and intellectual property owners will be able to take loans against these properties by registering them through valuation.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cabinet approves draft law to prevent harmful activities in food production, sales
    Law to prevent harmful activities in food production, sales
    The draft law proposes five-year jail term or Tk 1.5 million fines or both for providing false information to consumers
    Bangladesh law minister says Digital Security Act will not be repealed, but changes will be made
    DSA won’t be scrapped but amended: law minister
    Anisul Huq says the law will be revised before the election
    Chimneys of a coal-fired power plant are pictured in New Delhi, India, Jul 20, 2017.
    India amends power policy draft to halt new coal-fired capacity
    India and China account for about 80% of all active coal projects as most developing nations wind down capacity to meet climate targets
    Florian Zimmermann, owner of a collection of more than 300 classic cars poses with cars in Lindau, Germany, April 5, 2023.
    Ferrari fever? Classic cars roar into investment funds
    Vintage cars have risen 185% in value over the past decade, outstripping the growth of luxury rivals wine, watches and art, and ranking second only to rare whiskies

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk