Moody's downgrades Bangladesh's rating to B1, says outlook stable

Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Bangladesh government’s long term issuer and senior unsecured ratings to B1 from Ba3 following a review initiated about six months ago.

In a statement on Tuesday, the credit rating agency affirmed short term issuer ratings of the government at Not Prime.

“The rating outlook is stable,” the agency added.

However, the agency’s assessment is that Bangladesh's heightened external vulnerability and liquidity risks are persistent.

Together with institutional weaknesses uncovered during the ongoing crisis, the sovereign's credit profile is consistent with a B1 rating.

Despite some easing, ongoing dollar scarcity and deterioration in foreign exchange reserves indicate continued pressures on Bangladesh's external position, exacerbating imports constraints and as a result energy shortages.