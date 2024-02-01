Bangladesh apparel sector grapples with escalating price discrepancy and idle capacity

A United States coalition of buyers proposed a price hike on apparels in response to workers’ call for higher wages in Bangladesh's garment sector even after a pay rise. However, this proposal has not translated into substantial gains for most factory owners.

A survey on Dec 21 revealed that 20 percent of factories received a rise in product prices.

Of the 66 factory owners surveyed during a discussion on challenges and actions in the garment industry at the Uttara Club in Dhaka, 80 percent stated they did not receive extra payment from foreign buyers.

The factory owners are general members of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

Typically, factories secure purchase orders from foreign buyers three to four months before starting work. So, the December survey provides insights into the next three months.

From December onwards, the garment sector implemented new wages, elevating basic wages by 56.25 percent and setting the minimum wage at Tk 12,500.